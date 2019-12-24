Has coal sector reached an inflexion point, clear data doubt to lift the economy; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Has the coal sector reached an inflexion point?

Coal prices are trading close to their three year lows, but the bigger shock for the fuel is that its use for power generation is expected to decline for the first time in recorded history. Coal-fired power production is projected to fall 3 percent this year—the largest annual decline on record. What does this mean for investors? Read more.

Clear data doubt to lift the economy

Economic projections are giving the NDA government at the Centre a big headache. Many such forecasts, based on different data points, are missing targets in recent times and the ministers are hard put to either defend or deny such deviations. What can the government do to tackle quality issues confronting official data? Read more.

Subros: What should investors do?

Subros Ltd, an auto component manufacturer, posted a weak set of numbers in the September quarter driven by lacklustre automobile demand. Revenues fell 12 percent and operating profits by 25.6 percent. Despite this, our independent research team is confident about the company’s prospects. Why? Read more.

This retailer is close to its 52-week low and offers good long-term value

Our second stock pick for the day is one of India’s leading women’s ethnic wear retailers. Although consumer demand is low, its store additions, the introduction of a new brand, entry into new product lines, strong financials and attractive valuations make our research team positive about the company. To know more, click here.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

TVS Motor

Torrent Pharma

M&M Financial Services

Jubilant Foodworks

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.