Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment: Follow these steps to check your application status

Subscribers can log in at the official websites -bseindia.com or bigshareonline.com to check their share allotment status.

The share allocation of Hariom Pipe Industries public issue is likely to be held today as the provisional allotment date of the shares is 8 April. Subscribers who had applied for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company can check their allotment status online.

Hariom Pipe Industries offered investors a public issue worth Rs 130.05 crore. Bidders can check their application status online either through the Bombay Stock Exchange or through the official registrar of the public issue- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Subscribers can log in at the official websites -bseindia.com or bigshareonline.com to check their share allotment status.

Check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status through the BSE Official Website:

Log in from this direct link at the official website of BSE, bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue name of Hariom Pipe Industries from the dropdown box

Enter your application number or your PAN number

Verify the captcha on the BSE page by clicking on ‘I’m not a Robot’

Click the ‘Submit’ button to check your Hariom Pipe Industries allotment

A window will appear to show your allotment status

Check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status through Bigshare:

Log in at Bigshare using this direct link: https://ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Select the company name Hariom Pipe Industries

Enter your valid PAN number

Click on the ‘Search’ button below

The allotment status will be available.

According to NSE data, Hariom Pipe Industries IPO received bids for 6.74 crore shares as against the 85 lakh equity shares on offer. On the final day of bidding, the company's public issue was subscribed 7.93 times. That means roughly one in eight subscribers will receive IPO shares against their bid.

As per PTI reports, the IPO had received a fantastic response from retail investors and was subscribed 12.15 times in the category. While non-institutional investors and the qualified institutional buyers subscribed the shares at at 8.87 times and 1.91 times, respectively.

Hariom Pipe Industries manufactures steel products and it has a wide distribution network in south India. The company fulfils customer requirements in various sectors including housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.