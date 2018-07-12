Half of Indian firms found wanting on data protection, storage, reveals survey

Mumbai: As data becomes a sought-after commodity, with some business leaders calling it as the new oil, a survey has found nearly half of Indian companies to be lacking on the critical parameter of data protection.

Apart from that, companies also seem to be lacking on proper storage of sensitive data, the survey by digital security firm Gemalto has said. "48 percent of IT professionals in India believe

their organisations are failing to carry out all procedures in line with data protection laws," it said. It added that often only 48 percent companies know where all of their sensitive data is stored.

Even as companies make a beeline for accumulating data, the survey said 45 percent of the organisations cannot analyse or categorise all the consumer data they store.

"If businesses can't analyse all of the data they collect, they can't understand the value of it and that means they won't know how to apply the appropriate security controls to that data," Gemalto's chief technology officer for data protection, Jason Hart, said.

Over 1,000 IT decision makers and 10,500 consumers were surveyed worldwide as part of the survey, it said. Hart said unsecured data is a "goldmine for hackers" and can be sold online on the 'dark web', manipulated for financial gain or for damaging reputations.

The survey said 67 percent respondents believe unauthorised users can access their corporate networks, even as a majority 57 percent said that perimeter security is effective at keeping unauthorised users out.