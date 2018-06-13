You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Gundlach says 'excellent time' for a partial shift into emerging markets

Business Reuters Jun 13, 2018 04:05:12 IST

Gundlach says 'excellent time' for a partial shift into emerging markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent turbulence in emerging markets marks an "excellent time" for a partial shift into the sector for investors who have avoided the group all year, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday in an investor webcast.

Gundlach, known as Wall Street's "Bond King," said the sell-off in emerging markets, stemming from Argentina and Turkey, has produced opportunities not seen in years. Emerging market dollar bonds are now yielding more than U.S. high-yield bonds, he said.

"I think it is excellent time - if you haven't been in emerging market bonds or high-yield bonds - to contemplate at least a partial shift based upon the level of the dollar and valuation," Gundlach said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores