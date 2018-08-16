Gulf finance ministers to support Bahrain through fiscal balance programme

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf finance ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday they would support Bahrain's financing needs, after reviewing its proposed fiscal balance programme at a meeting in Manama.

"The ministers reaffirmed their countries' commitment to supporting the financing needs of a fiscal balance programme with targeted indicators," it said, referring to ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

