Gulf finance ministers to support Bahrain through fiscal balance programme

Business Reuters Aug 16, 2018 03:05:19 IST

Gulf finance ministers to support Bahrain through fiscal balance programme

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf finance ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday they would support Bahrain's financing needs, after reviewing its proposed fiscal balance programme at a meeting in Manama.

"The ministers reaffirmed their countries' commitment to supporting the financing needs of a fiscal balance programme with targeted indicators," it said, referring to ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 03:05 AM

