Gujarat to cut petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre after Arun Jaitley's 'positive' announcement, says Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday announced reduction of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani soon after a similar decision taken by the central government to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

In effect, the reduction will be to the tune of Rs 5 per litre in Gujarat.

"Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Ji has announced Rs 2.50 cuts in petrol & diesel prices. Reciprocating positively to Jaitley's announcement, the government of Gujarat has also decided to reduce Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel. Thus petrol and diesel would be Rs 5 cheaper in the State of Gujarat," Rupani tweeted.

Today's petrol price in Ahmedabad was Rs 83.21 per litre while that of diesel, it was 81.02 per litre. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in Delhi a cut in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, factoring in excise duty reduction of Rs 1.50 per litre.

He asked state governments to follow suit by cutting a sales tax or VAT by a similar amount.

The reduction followed petrol and diesel prices touching new highs. In Delhi, where the fuel prices are the lowest among all metros and most state capital, petrol is sold at Rs 84 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.45.

Jaitley said the move followed Brent crude oil touching four-year high of $86 a barrel Wednesday and interest rates in US reaching seven-year high.