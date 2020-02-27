GSTN launches new toll-free number for helpdesk; services will be available from 9 am to 9 pm

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Wednesday said it has launched a new toll-free number for GST helpdesk, which will be operational 365 days for answering queries related to the indirect tax.

In a statement, the GSTN said it has revamped GST helpdesk by introducing new features to improve taxpayers' experience by making the system more robust and transparent.

The GSTN has come up with a new GST help desk toll-free calling number '1800 103 4786'. The caller may call on this number on 365 days in a year from 9 am to 9 pm.

With the introduction of the toll-free number, the existing contact number for the GST helpdesk (0120-24888999) has been discontinued, the GSTN added.

Further, 10 new languages were introduced on helpdesk. Till now, taxpayers had a facility to interact with the GST helpdesk agents in Hindi and English.

Now they can interact in 10 other Indian languages -- Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi and Assamese.

Further, an improved version of Grievance Redressal Portal too has been launched.

The GST helpdesk receives average 8,000 to 10,000 calls every day.

