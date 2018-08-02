You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

GST revenues will go up in coming months on improved compliance and market demand: Piyush Goyal

Business Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 12:13:43 IST

New Delhi: Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Monday exuded confidence that GST revenues will go up in the coming months on improved compliance and market demand.

The mop up from Goods and Services Tax (GST) increased to Rs 96,483 crore in July from Rs 95,610 crore in the previous month, as more number of people filed returns.

Goyal said revenue collections are "within our target so far" and the festive season would help increase demand in the market going forward.

File image of Railway minister Piyush Goyal. PIB

File image of Railway minister Piyush Goyal. PIB

"So I think considering that we have a very good collection on GST and given the buoyancy in the market that we expect after the major changes that have been carried out, both compliance will improve in GST, market demand will increase and our own sense is that we will not have any revenue shortfalls.

"On the contrary we are expecting to see revenue buoyancy and better revenues coming into days ahead," Goyal told reporters in New Delhi.

Following GST rate cut on 88 items with effect from 27 July, there have been apprehensions about some pressure on government revenues.

The items on which tax rates have been cut include washing machine, mixer grinder, fridge, as well as footwear up to Rs 1,000, paints and varnishes and sanitary napkins.

Also making compliance easy for small tax-payers, the GST Council has allowed businesses with the turnover of up to Rs 5 crore to file tax returns quarterly. Earlier this limit was fixed at Rs 1.5 crore.

GST, which has subsumed about 17 local taxes, was rolled out on 1 July, 2017.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:13 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores