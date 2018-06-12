GST refund drive extended by two days to 16 June post overwhelming response, says government

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the special fortnight-long drive to process pending GST refunds by two more days till 16 June.

It said that refunds worth over Rs 7,500 crore were already sanctioned as a part of this drive till now compared to Rs 5,350 crore sanctioned in the earlier drive which lasted from 15 to 29 March.

"In view of overwhelming response from exporters and pending claims, the period of refund fortnight is being extended by two more days, that is up to 16 June," an official statement said.

The government had last month announced the fortnight-long drive from 31 May to 14 June.

In March, the government had launched a similar exercise to process the pending GST refunds on account of exports. However this time, the drive is to facilitate all types of refund claims received till 30 April.

"This will include refunds of IGST paid on exports, refunds of unutilized input tax credit and all other GST refunds," the Finance Ministry had said in a statement when the drive was launched.