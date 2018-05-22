You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

GST: Country-wide intra-state e-way bill system mandatory from 3 June

Business PTI May 22, 2018 18:00:36 IST

New Delhi: The e-way bill for moving goods within a state will become mandatory from 3 June, with the country-wide roll out of the mechanism.

The government had launched the electronic-way or e-way bill system from 1 April for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from 15 April.

So far, 20 states/Union Territories have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods. These states include -- Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

In a letter to officers in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Chairperson Vanaja Sarna said intra-state movement of goods would be implemented throughout the country by 3 June, 2018.

"Hence, I would reiterate that the Chief Commissioners of the remaining zones should co-ordinate with the state authority and get the requisite notification issued as early as possible. Also, steps may be taken to publicise the date of its roll out along with exemptions provided," Sarna wrote.

Sarna said the e-way bill system is functioning as envisaged and since the implementation of the same from 1 April, 2018, more than 4.5 crore e-way bills have been generated.

This includes more than 1.30 crore e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods.

While intra-state e-way bill requirement will become mandatory in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Chandigarh on 25 May, it will be rolled out in Punjab and Goa from 1 June. Maharashtra will roll out the bill from 31 May.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 would be required to present e-way bill to a GST inspector, if asked. The measure is expected to help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis.

The GST Council, in March, decided on a staggered roll out of the e-way bill starting with inter-state from 1 April and intra-state from 15 April.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 18:00 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores