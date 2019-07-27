GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles and chargers to 5% from 12%; move aimed at accelerating adoption of EVs

In a much-anticipated and welcome move, the 36th GST Council Meeting on Saturday decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 percent from the existing 12 percent. This move is aimed at accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on EVs will be effective from 1 August, the finance ministry said in a statement after the 36th meeting of the GST Council.

The GST rate on all EVs has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent. Additionally, the tax rate on chargers or charging stations for EVs has been slashed from 18 percent to 5 percent.

The council also approved GST exemption for hiring of electric buses (of carrying capacity of more than 12 passengers) by local authorities from August 1, the statement said.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing, a PTI report said.

The GST Council, headed by the union finance minister, has state finance ministers as members.

India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and home to 14 of the world’s most polluted cities, is aiming for electric vehicles to account for 30% of all passenger vehicle sales in the country by 2030. They currently make up less than 1 percent, largely due to a lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of batteries.

The government had earlier this month given tax breaks in the Union Budget for consumers buying electric vehicles. Saturday’s decision to slash the tax was taken at a meeting of the GST council chaired by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in New Delhi, Reuters reported.

Sitharaman said during the Budget announcement that the government’s plans was to make India a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing, with large manufacturing plants for lithium storage batteries and solar electric charging infrastructure.

The government also removed import taxes earlier this month on some auto components to help boost electric vehicle sales and reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

The GST Council Meeting held on Saturday also took certain decisions regarding changes in GST law.

The last date for filing of intimation, in Form GST CMP-02, for availing the option of payment of tax (by exclusive supplier of services) has been extended from July 31 to September 30, the statement added.

Further, the last date for furnishing statement containing the details of the self-assessed tax in Form GST CMP-08 for the June quarter (by taxpayers under composition scheme) has been extended to 31 August. The earlier deadline was 31 July.

The central government has been taking initiative to popularise environment friendly electric vehicles.

In the Union Budget 2019-20, the government provided additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase EVs.

Besides, customs duty has been exempted on certain parts of EVs to further incentivise e-mobility in the country.

The Centre has also approved Rs 10,000 crore to encourage faster adoption of EVs in the country under the FAME II scheme, which aims to encourage faster adoption of such vehicles by right incentives and charging infrastructure.

Reacting to the government's decision, MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said, The proposed reduction in the GST rates on e-vehicles coming on the back of the recent customs duty reduction on e-v’s and parts signifies the Governments resolve to go green and reduce the carbon footprint."