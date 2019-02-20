GST Council defers decision on real estate tax; extends deadline for sales returns till 22 February

New Delhi: The GST Council has deferred a decision on tax rates on real estate and lottery till on Sunday, and extended the deadline for businesses to file sales returns for January till on Friday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the GST Council on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, because of the rush of filing of returns, the due date has been extended till 22 February for all states; and 28 February for Jammu & Kashmir.

The due date for filing summary sales return - GSTR-3B - is 20 February.

With regard to goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on under-construction housing properties, Jaitley said, since certain states wanted a physical meeting for this agenda, hence, the Council would meet again on 24 February to take a decision.

“Today's meeting has been adjourned till Sunday,” Jaitley said, adding discussion on real estate and the lottery will continue.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.