GST Council approves making GST-Network a government entity; simplifies return filing process

The GST Council has approved making the GST-Network (GSTN) a government entity by allowing the regime to take over the stake held by private entities. Post the deal, the central government will own 50 percent of the GSTN. The states will collectively hold the remainder.

Post its 27th meeting on Friday, the Council unveiled a new simplified return filing process that will require a taxpayer to file only one return every month. Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the new system of single monthly return for GST will come into force in six months. Composition dealer and zero-transaction dealers will continue to file returns on a quarterly basis. As on date, some 30% of all returns filed are nil returns - which means there are no transactions on them, he added.

"It will take about six month for GSTN to prepare for it so for that period the current arrangement of GSTR3B and GSTR 1 will continue. This will be the first phase of transition where the current system will continue for the next six months,” said Adhia.

Talking about the GSTN's ownership structure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the GSTN is currently 24.5 percent owned by the central government, and a similar percentage is held by state governments collectively. The remaining, 51 percent, is with five private financial institutions -- HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, the NSE Strategic Investment Co and LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

The Council has agreed to a proposal of buying out the stake of private entities to make GSTN a government-owned entity, Jaitley said, adding that the central government will own 50 per cent and the remainder will be collectively held by the state governments.

Jaitley, the Chairman of the Council, said the Council has referred the issue of giving a two percent incentive for digital payments to a five-member committee.

Furthermore, the Council deferred the decision on imposing a cess on sugar, and the issue has been referred to a group of five states. The Council also deferred the decision on reducing duties on ethanol.

Expert's take

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY India, said: ”The GST Council in its 27th Meeting today has in principle approved the contours of the new return design; the said being in a phased manner with GSTR1 and GSTR 3B continuing for six months, single return with possibility of provisional credit for another six months and only a single return with credits of only invoices uploaded by supplier thereafter. Some of the highlights being a single return with staggered due dates basis turnover, real time credit eligibility basis invoices uploaded by suppliers, no reversal or recoveries in most scenarios from buyer on non- payment of tax, among others."

While some of the ideas are welcome, an inability, from a buyers' standpoint, to upload missing invoices or take provisional credit, could lead to losses for businesses where the suppliers are not traceable and tax has been paid to them. It may also adversely impact cash flows on account of delayed credit in case of delays in uploading of invoices by the sellers, Jain added.

Since its roll out on 1 July 2017, the GST Council has reportedly made some 376 changes to the GST by amending rules, issuing circulars and clarifications related to refund, exemption and rates.

With inputs from PTI