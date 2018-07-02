GST collections will exceed Rs 13 lakh crore in current fiscal, says finance minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday exuded confidence that GST collections will exceed Rs 13 lakh crore in the current fiscal and with increased revenues, there will be further scope to rationalise the tax rates.

He said with more number of people coming under the tax net, and successful implementation of e-way bill system, there will be scope for rationalisation of tax slabs.

Under the four-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on 1 July, 2017, taxes are levied in the brackets of 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent and 28 percent. On top of the highest tax bracket, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods.

"I assure you that average monthly GST collection will cross Rs 1.10 lakh crore ... I feel more than Rs 13 lakh crore revenue will come from GST this fiscal," Goyal said at the 'GST-Day' celebrations in New Delhi.

In the first year of GST in 2017-18, the government earned Rs 7.41 lakh crore from the tax since its roll-out in July. The average monthly collection was Rs 89,885 crore.

In the current fiscal, the collections in April touched a record Rs 1.03 lakh crore, followed by Rs 94,016 crore in May and Rs 95,610 crore in June.

He said historically the three months from April to June are lean periods of tax collection. In the earlier indirect tax regime 7.1 percent of taxes used to get collected in the three months. "So 94,000 crore collection is music to my ears," he said.

"The more people get into the honest and transparent system and with the success of e-way bill system, we will be in a better position to rationalise tax slabs. The different rate slabs were kept after considering the social structure of the nation.... Is it proper to tax luxury cars and items of common items used by poor people?" Goyal said.

The minister also asked finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia to look into the option of allowing composition scheme dealers to file returns yearly, instead of quarterly at present.

The small and medium enterprises can opt for composition scheme which provides for a 1 percent tax for traders and manufacturers while 5 percent for restaurants. The GST Council had last year decided to increase the turnover threshold for opting the scheme to Rs 1.5 crore and also decided to amend the law to increase the statutory threshold to Rs 2 crore.

He also said that the ministry would soon set up a system where businesses can discuss their problems relating to GST with revenue officials every month.