You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises to stick to reforms

Business Reuters Sep 08, 2019 02:06:12 IST

Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises to stick to reforms

THESSALONIKI (Reuters) - Greece's conservative prime minister outlined tax cuts that will benefit businesses and austerity-hit Greeks next year and promised to continue reforms which he said would help the country gain credibility after a huge debt crisis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said corporate tax would be cut to 24% in 2020 from 28% currently and taxation on dividends would be halved to 5%. The tax-free threshold on incomes would be maintained, he said, promising to lower the tax rate to 9% from 22% on incomes up to 10,000 euros annually.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou in Athens.)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 02:06:12 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores