Govt's Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus package: Mantra should be to go local, says Nirmala Sitharaman; stresses on self-reliance

Business FP Staff May 13, 2020 10:52:43 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the Rs 2o lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening. In a series of tweets, the Finance Minister said the mantra should be 'local'. In other words, focus on manufacturing in India.

“India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars - economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand,” said the Prime Minister in his address on Tuesday.

Sitharaman tweeted every big branded product was 'local some time'.

The finance minister said when she had asked for support to Khadi, she got it. Similiarly, she hoped the prime minister's call to go local would be heeded and given the support it needs.

Sitharaman said in an earlier tweet that the stimulus package will cater to everyone. "There is something for every one in the package," she said.

The finance minister was confident the Indian economy had acquired strength in its various dimensions. "Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation & not incremental changes. We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity," she tweeted..

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 10:52:43 IST



