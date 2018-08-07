You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Govt withdraws FRDI Bill in Lok Sabha: Framework for resolution of distressed financial firms fails to go through

Business FP Staff Aug 07, 2018 13:35:00 IST

The government has withdrawn the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill had been tabled in the Parliament last year in August.

Earlier, the government has decided to withdraw FRDI Bill following apprehensions expressed by the public with regard to the 'bail-in' clause to resolve a failing bank and insurance cover on bank deposits, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told a parliamentary committee, PTI reported.

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill (FRDI Bill) was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 10 August last year, and thereafter, it was referred to a joint committee of Parliament for scrutiny.

"The stakeholders including public have raised apprehensions relating to the provisions of the FRDI Bill, like the use of bail-in instrument to resolve a failing bank, the adequacy of deposit insurance cover and the felt need to revive the insurance limits substantially, and application of resolution framework for public sector banks.

"Resolution of these issues would require a comprehensive examination and reconsideration. It is, therefore, appropriate that the bill may be withdrawn," Goyal had informed the joint committee, which tabled its report on the controversial bill today in Parliament.

File image of Parliament. PTI

File image of Parliament. PTI

The committee, headed by Bhupender Yadav, agreed with the proposal of the government to withdraw the bill.

The FRDI Bill sought to make an enabling law for creation of an independent Resolution Corporation to carry out speedy and efficient resolution of financial firms in distress, providing deposit insurance to consumers of certain categories, monitoring of the systemically important financial institutions and protecting the consumers to the extent possible.

The bill created lot of controversies as some experts felt that the 'bail-in' clause had the potential to harm deposits in savings bank accounts.

As per the report, the committee sought views of several stakeholders, including the RBI and industry bodies.

While briefing the panel, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had expressed concerns with regard various provision of the bill related to criteria for risk classification, information sharing between regulators and Resolution Corporation, among others.

With inputs from PTI

 


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 13:35 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores