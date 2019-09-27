You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Govt stops import incentives for exporters of gold medallions, coins: Commerce ministry

Business Press Trust of India Sep 27, 2019 17:15:31 IST

  • Advance Authorisation shall not be issued where items of export are gold medallions and coins or any jewellery/articles manufactured by fully mechanised process, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice

  • An Advance Authorisation is issued to allow duty-free import of inputs, which are physically incorporated in export products

New Delhi: The government has withdrawn incentives being given to exporters of gold medallions and coins for import of raw material, according to a notice by the commerce ministry.

"Advance Authorisation shall not be issued where items of export are gold medallions and coins or any jewellery/articles manufactured by fully mechanised process," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.

An Advance Authorisation is issued to allow duty-free import of inputs, which are physically incorporated in export products.

DGFT is under the commerce ministry.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 17:15:31 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores