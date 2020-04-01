Govt slashes LPG prices amid coronavirus lockdown; non-subsidised cylinder to cost Rs 744 in Delhi, Rs 714 in Mumbai

In a major announcement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Oil Corporation announced a cut in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

Delhi saw the cost of a 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG become Rs 744, which is a reduction of Rs 61 per cylinder. The earlier price in Delhi was Rs 805.50.

In Mumbai, it will now be available at Rs 714.50 as compared to Rs 776.50. In Kolkata, the price has become Rs 774.50, while in Chennai the revised price is Rs 761.50.

The earlier prices for the two metro cities were Rs 839.50 and Rs 826 respectively.

In India, every household is entitled to receive 12 cylinders at subsidized rates each year. If a family has requirement of more than that, they need to buy it at the market rate.

Today's reduction in LPG prices is the second such consecutive reduction. The price of LPG cylinders in India is dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee.

In a statement, Kalikrishna M, IOC executive director of corporate communications, assured consumers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel and LPG stocks and advised people not to resort to panic-booking or visit the showrooms and godowns of their LPG distributorships for obtaining refills.

As per the release, consumers can book for LPG refills from their own homes through SMS/IVRS, WhatsApp(75888-88824) or online (IndianOilOne mobile app or https://cx.indianoil.in ) or @Paytm for delivery of LPG refill cylinders at their doorsteps.

