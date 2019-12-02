Govt sector contributes 40% of GVA growth in Q2, gold outlook for 2020; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

The government sector contributed 40 percent of GVA growth in September quarter

We’ve been banging on about how government spending has been propping up a slowing economy. In the September quarter, if we leave out government spending, growth in gross value added in the private sector was a mere 3.1 percent, at constant prices. In the June quarter, growth according to this yardstick was 4.1 percent. Since overall real GVA growth in the September quarter was 4.3 percent, it’s pretty clear the government sector contributed handsomely to growth. What more can it do? Read more.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: To subscribe or not?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) started off as a microfinance non-banking financial services company. The entity eventually got a Small Finance Bank licence and commenced operations in February 2017. The holding company of this SFB got listed in the bourses in 2016 in the name of Ujjivan Financial Services (UFSL). So, why is the same business getting listed under a different entity now? And should investors subscribe? Read more.

Gold outlook for 2020 depends on US-China trade deal

Rising equity markets globally have taken a toll on the bullion market. November 2019 was the worst month for gold prices, falling 3.72 percent in the international market, after November 2016 when it fell by 8.14 percent, according to Bloomberg data. Still, after falling for seven consecutive days, gold prices over the weekend rose for a couple of days. What gives? Where is gold headed in the New Year? Read more.

Rain Industries: Cloudy outlook

Rain Industries’ quarterly result showcased a few positive trends which include normalisation of segmental margins for carbon products, announcement of a new carbon product which can be at par with CPC (Calcined Petroleum Coke) and improving trend in volumes for the CTP business (coal tar pitch). While the global economic slowdown has severely affected the end markets’ that the company caters to, current valuations and capital allocation towards newer growth drivers from carbon applications are noteworthy factors. Should you invest? Read more.

Closed-end funds: Many are maturing soon, should you re-invest?

Ten closed-end funds are maturing by 30 April 2020. Overall, 27 closed-end schemes will mature in 2020 and another 48 funds in 2021. Investors in these schemes would be pondering over where to invest the money once they get their redemption proceeds. A little background information and an analysis of the returns may be needed before arriving at a decision. Read more.

LifeHacks | Password managers — The need of the hour

This is a series that offers readers vital tips to help live, work — and play better. In the fifth instalment, we look at some basic password dos and don’ts as well as services that are available to manage your passwords securely and seamlessly. Read more.

