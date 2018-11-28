Govt releases GDP back series data: Growth for FY12 revised to 5.2% in new series against 6.6% in the old one

The government on Wednesday released the much-anticipated back series data of gross domestic product (GDP) of India.

The government revised GDP for FY12 to 5.2 percent in new series against 6.6 percent in the old series. NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that new GDP series is far superior than the older one.

Back series released today by CSO has been checked for its methodological soundness by leading statistical experts in the country. #NITIAayog had organized two Round Tables in which domain experts participated to ensure the quality of coverage and methodology. pic.twitter.com/xfVC56NlVN — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2018

The government in January 2015 had decided to change the base year of 2004-05 for national accounts to new base year of 2011-12. The government said that the methodology for preparing the back-series estimates for the year 2004-05 to 2010-11 is largely the same as the methodology followed in the new base (2011-12).

"A complex exercise has been carried out by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to update the National Accounts Series. The new series has made significant methodological improvements," Kumar said.

He added that the New Series, with its supporting back series, is "internationally comparable and is in sync with UN Standard National Account."

In August, the back series data on GDP prepared by the Committee on Real Sector Statistics, constituted by the National Statistical Commission, showed that Indian economy clocked a 10.08 per cent growth rate in 2006-07 under the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The highest ever growth rate since Independence was recorded at 10.2 per cent in 1988-89 when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister.

The back series prepared by the Committee on Real Sector Statistics compared growth rates between old series (2004-05) and new series based on 2011-12 prices. As per the old series (2004-05), the expansion in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices was 9.57 percent during 2006-07, when Manmohan Singh was prime minister. As per the new series (2011-12), the growth number stands revised at 10.08 percent.

This is the highest growth rate recorded by the country after the launch of the economic liberalisation programme launched by then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

The National Statistics Commission had set up the Committee to recommend suitable measures to strengthen systems and processes for collection, collation and dissemination of these statistics with possibility for improving timeliness.

