You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Govt ready to make more changes, if necessary, to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Business Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 14:05:57 IST

New Delhi: The government is ready, if required, to make further changes to the Insolvency and Bankrutpcy Code, a senior official said today.

While noting that the code is a game-changer, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas also sought to dispel certain "myths" regarding the law, including those provisions related to barring of wilful defaulters from the bidding process for stressed assets.

The government is "more than willing to take any good suggestions and examine it and make further changes to the code, if required," he said here.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The code, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, has already been amended twice.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the IBC is the first major step in a long journey to building a credit market in India that can support entrepreneurship.

They were speaking at a conference organised by the IBBI and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research here.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is implementing the Code.

IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo and other senior officials were also present.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 14:05 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores