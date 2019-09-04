Govt plans to sell BPCL stake to IOC for Rs 40,000 cr, IndiGo down from rising trend; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Is the government selling its stake in BPCL for a song?

The government is planning to sell its entire stake in BPCL for Rs40000crore to another government-owned company IOC, a move some may call as moving money from one pocket to another. The government gets cash in a short time and without the uncertainty associated with a formal disinvestment process. But the buyer, IOC in this case, could come under stress from having to shell out such a huge amount. If IOC does acquire BPCL, its investors may want to know what value does it get, are the valuations fair and what are the associated risks? Click here to read the answers.

Ideas for Profit | City Union Bank: Small and expensive but beautiful

In uncertain times, investors would be better off with banks that can deliver consistently. City Union Bank is one of the smaller banks that has managed to achieve this across credit cycles and its conservatism has paid off. But this has also meant that it trades at premium valuations, raising the question of whether investors should still consider it. Read here to know our analyst's view on the stock.

Our technical picks

1. Nifty: The Nifty is in a sideways trend and it may continue this trend with a bearish bias. Click here to know how to trade the index.

2. IndiGo: IndiGo has broken down from a rising trend. It has issued a profit warning based on the falling INR. The breakout can result in fast payback. Click here to know how to trade the stock.