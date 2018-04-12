You are here:
Govt names Bhanu Pratap Sharma as new Bank Board Bureau chief; appoints three new members

Business PTI Apr 12, 2018 17:53:45 IST

New Delhi: The government on Thursday appointed former DoPT Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma as Chairman of the Banks Board Bureau (BBB).

He replaces Vinod Rai, who was appointed as the first chairman of BBB for a two year term.

While announcing the appointment, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said Sharma will have the same mandate as was given Rai.

Sharma has been appointed for two years.

Govt names Bhanu Pratap Sharma as new Bank Board Bureau chief. Image courtesy - PIB.

Govt names Bhanu Pratap Sharma as new Bank Board Bureau chief. Image courtesy - PIB.

"Govt renews commitment to not interfere in Sr level appointments in PSBs," Kumar said in a tweet while announcing the new appointment.

He said the new BBB has professionals with diverse expertise to select top management in public sector banks (PSBs).

BBB recommendations made so far include HR reforms agenda to be taken forward, Kumar added.

The other members of the BBB are: Vedika Bhandarkar (former MD Credit Suisse India), P Pradeep Kumar (former MD SBI) and Pradip P Shah (founder MD Crisil).

The Bureau was set up by the government in 2016 as a body of eminent professionals and officials, replacing the Appointments Board for appointment of Whole-time Directors as well as non-Executive Chairman of PSBs.


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 17:53 PM

