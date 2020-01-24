Govt must come clean on real fiscal deficit in Union Budget, worst may be over for FMCG sector; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Why the worst may be over for the FMCG sector

The FMCG sector had a tough time in financial year 2020, as sales growth slid every quarter. The December quarter was no exception. Still, there are some positive signs and if they continue, it could set the stage for a much better performance in FY21, with some help from a low base effect. Read here to know more. Read here.

The government must come clean on the real fiscal deficit in the Union Budget

Questions have been raised in several quarters about the genuineness of the fiscal deficit numbers, including the government’s own auditor the CAG and the IMF. It may be the right time for the government to come clean on the true extent of the fiscal deficit and begin a new era of a more transparent budgeting exercise. Read here.

Guruspeak: Trading intricate option strategies for a living

Rajasekaran Radhakrishnan was trading in international markets and global currencies before he decided to try his trading skills in India. Here’s a look at his journey, the strategies he adopts with some detailed charts, for those interested in options trading. Read here.

DoT's demand for dues from non-telcos runs counter to the claims of the ease of doing business

Gas distribution company GAIL may have to pay a little over Rs 1.72 lakh crore as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to reports. The telecom department has also slapped a Rs 48,000 crore demand notice on Oil India in past statutory dues. Similarly, PowerGrid, Delhi Metro and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals have been served notice. Read here.

ASEAN invite a scope for trade policy reform

After several years of negotiation, the Narendra Modi government, in November last year, decided not to join the RCEP because of opposition from many quarters. The moot question is how long can India sit on the fence regarding its overall trade policy? Does it want to live in isolation or will it prefer to engage more with the world on merchandise and service shipments? Read here.

Ideas for Profit | ITI’s FPO review: Turnaround story, subscribe for the long term

On the back of good quality and a wide range of products, ITI has been able to command a good market share despite competition from very large players such as Larsen and Toubro (L&T). It has a market share of around 20 percent in the telecom segment and has the monopoly in supplying communication equipment to the Indian Army. Read here for more.

Weekly Tactical Pick – JK Paper

JK Paper is well positioned due to its strong market position with a presence in high quality paper segments, cost leadership and integrated production capacities. Read here to know why it made the cut for this week’s tactical pick.

Havells or Polycab: Which is a better pick?

Companies in the electrical and consumer durable sector are facing challenging times. Cables industry has been adversely impacted by lower government spending and weak institutional demand. Consumer durable offtake is sluggish due to downbeat sentiments. What does this mean for two leading companies in this segment from an investor’s viewpoint, read here?

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

Bata India

Bank of Baroda

Bharat Forge

Westlife

