Govt looks at providing Jet Airways' unused airport slots to other domestic airlines as an interim arrangement

New Delhi: The government plans to provide unused airport slots of Jet Airways to other domestic airlines on an interim basis, a senior official said Wednesday, amid efforts to minimise flight disruptions.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways, which is looking to raise fresh funds, has grounded at least 47 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals. Besides, many aircraft are on the ground due to other reasons.

Against this backdrop, the civil aviation ministry officials on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of various domestic airlines.

Civil aviation secretary Pradip Singh Kharola said the ministry would discuss with Jet Airways about its requirements, including how many slots are being used.

As an "interim arrangement", the unused slots of Jet Airways at congested airports would be given for operations to other domestic airlines, he said.

Among others, representatives of Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo attended the meeting on Wednesday.

According to Kharola, domestic carriers would add around 20-25 more planes in by April end.

Augmentation of fleet and utilisation of existing planes were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

"Our concern is about operations (of flights), safety and comfort of passengers," Kharola told reporters.

