Govt extends ban on import of milk products from China for six months

Business Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 14:46:07 IST

New Delhi: The government has further extended the ban on import of milk and its products, including chocolates, from China for six months till 23 December.

"Prohibition on import of milk, milk products (including chocolates, chocolate products, candies, confectionary food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient) from China is extended for a further period of six months, i.e., till 23 December, 2018 or until further orders," DGFT said in a notification.

Representational image.

The ban was first imposed in September 2008 and later extended from time to time. The last ban imposed by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) ended on 23 June this year.

The ban was imposed on apprehensions of presence of melamine in some some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

Although India does not import milk, milk products from China, it has imposed the ban as a preventive measure.

India is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually.

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in milk production followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 14:46 PM

