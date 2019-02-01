Govt expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI; central bank to decide it on in next board meeting

New Delhi: Economic affairs secretary S C Garg on Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the RBI during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here.

When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, "Rs 28,000 crore".

The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.

On January 7, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said the central bank would announce a decision on giving interim dividend to the government once such a final view is taken.

The government has already said it will seek interim dividend from the RBI in order to maintain its fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of the GDP for 2018-19.

Last fiscal, the RBI paid an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore to the Centre. RBI follows the July-June calendar.

"As and when RBI takes any decision on any matter (interim dividend), you will come to know about it," Das said.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.