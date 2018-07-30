You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Govt does not maintain job creation data under Make in India, says union minister CR Chaudhary

Business Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 16:29:10 IST

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it does not maintain any data with regard to jobs created under its Make in India initiative.

"No such data is maintained centrally," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question on details of the new jobs created and people employed since the start of Make in India initiative in September 2014.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The initiative was launched to make India a global manufacturing hub.

He said that the government has taken several steps to enhance manufacturing competitiveness in the country since 2014 which includes providing quality infrastructure, reducing logistics cost, skill development and adoption of technology.

He said that the initiative is now focused on 27 sectors as against 25 earlier.

"Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion coordinates action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while Department of Commerce coordinates 12 service sectors," he added.

The new revised list of 27 sectors includes aerospace and defence, automotive and auto components, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, biotechnology, and legal services.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:29 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores