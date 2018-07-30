Govt does not maintain job creation data under Make in India, says union minister CR Chaudhary

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it does not maintain any data with regard to jobs created under its Make in India initiative.

"No such data is maintained centrally," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question on details of the new jobs created and people employed since the start of Make in India initiative in September 2014.

The initiative was launched to make India a global manufacturing hub.

He said that the government has taken several steps to enhance manufacturing competitiveness in the country since 2014 which includes providing quality infrastructure, reducing logistics cost, skill development and adoption of technology.

He said that the initiative is now focused on 27 sectors as against 25 earlier.

"Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion coordinates action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while Department of Commerce coordinates 12 service sectors," he added.

The new revised list of 27 sectors includes aerospace and defence, automotive and auto components, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, biotechnology, and legal services.