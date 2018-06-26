Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Govt directs PSUs to challenge only those cases in which policies, larger legal issues involved

Business Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 11:08:06 IST

New Delhi: To avoid unnecessary litigation, the government on Monday directed central public sector undertaking (PSUs) to challenge only those cases where policies and larger legal issues are involved, instead of routinely filing writ petitions in various high courts against the disputes referred to industrial tribunals for adjudication.

Chief Labour Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Sagar in the Ministry of Labour had brought the matter to the notice of the Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises A R Sihag in April this year.

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment is of the opinion that the public sector undertakings should not challenge all such issues in a routine manner rather they should challenge only those matters when the company's policy or legal issues warrant so."

"In addition to this, the Ministry of Labour and Employment requests that such litigation can be avoided by effective compliance of the provisions of labour laws at right time," Sagar said in the letter to Sihag.

File image of Supreme Court of India. Reuters.

File image of Supreme Court of India. Reuters.

He also cited a reference to the "number of writ petitions filed in various High Courts of states especially by oil companies and Coal India Limited against the reference of service matter disputes to the Industrial Tribunals for adjudication by the Ministry of Labour and Employment".

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Department of Public Enterprises today issued an office memorandum highlighting the "consistent position of the government to reduce litigation between government agencies".

It further directed all administrative ministries and departments to bring the observations of the Chief Labour Commissioner to the notice of CPSEs under their administrative control for necessary action.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 11:08 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}