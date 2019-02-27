Govt delays levying retaliatory tariff again on US goods, new tariff to be applicable from 1 April

New Delhi: India has once again delayed implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to 1 April, according to a government order issued on Tuesday.

The new tariff structure was to come into force from 2 March.

Angered by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from 4 August on some US products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariff.

