Govt committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3% this year, says interim finance minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said on Monday at an event here.

"I can assure that we will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent, despite this being an election year," he said.

Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53 percent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18.

The revenue deficit was 2.65 percent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 percent, of the Budget estimates.

The government, in the Budget in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 percent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 percent.