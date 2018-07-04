Govt approves hike in MSP for 14 Kharif crops: Check revised support prices for the summer-sown produce

The Centre on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) at which the government will buy all Kharif crops for the 2018-19 season. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), at its meeting, approved the MSP of 14 Kharif (summer-sown) crops.

The government has raised the MSP of the common rice variety by 13 percent. The government had fixed last year’s rice purchase price for the common variety at Rs 1,550 ($22.63) per 100 kilogrammes.

It also raised the support price for a superior rice variety to Rs 1,770, up from Rs 1,590 last year, home minister Rajnath Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

The hike in support prices will not impact food inflation and the government is confident in reining in rising consumer prices, Singh said.

The cabinet also raised the minimum support price for soybean and long staple cotton by 10.3 percent and 20.7 percent, to Rs 3,399 and Rs 5,450 respectively, Singh said.

Analysts and economists have warned the move could help push up inflation, and with a fiscal deficit, prompt India’s central bank to raise interest rates more steeply than expected.

Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2018-19 season Commodity Variety 2017-18 Season 2018-19 Season Increase Return*over cost in % Rs per quintal Rs per quintal Absolute (Rs) In % Paddy Common 1550 1750 200 12.90 50.09 Paddy Grade A 1590 1770 180 11.32 51.80 Jowar Hybrid 1700 2430 730 42.94 50.09 Jowar Maldandi 1725 2450 725 42.03 51.33 Bajra - 1425 1950 525 36.84 96.97 Ragi - 1900 2897 997 52.47 50.01 Maize - 1425 1700 275 19.30 50.31 Arhar(Tur) - 5450 5675 225 4.13 65.36 Moong - 5575 6975 1400 25.11 50.00 Urad - 5400 5600 200 3.70 62.89 Groundnut - 4450 4890 440 9.89 50.00 Sunflower Seed - 4100 5388 1288 31.42 50.01 Soyabean - 3050 3399 349 11.44 50.01 Sesamum - 5300 6249 949 17.91 50.01 Nigerseed - 4050 5877 1827 45.11 50.01 Cotton Medium Staple 4020 5150 1130 28.11 50.01 Cotton Long Staple 4320 5450 1130 26.16 58.75

* Includes all paid out costs such as those incurred on account of hired human labour, bullock labour/machine labour, rent paid for leased in land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilisers, manures, irrigation charges, Depreciation on implements and farm miscellaneous expenses, and imputed value of family labour. Source: PIB

With inputs from Reuters