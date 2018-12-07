You are here:
Govt appoints ISB professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years

Business FP Staff Dec 07, 2018 15:58:26 IST

The government Friday appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years.

The post of CEA had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser," said a government notification.

A file photo of Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Image courtesy: cafral.org

According to Indian School of Business's website, Krishnamurthy Subramanian holds a PhD from Chicago-Booth and serves as a member of SEBI’s Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research.

Currently, Subramanian serves as Associate Professor of Finance (with tenure) and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business. He also serves on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

Subramanian has earlier worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York, according to the website. He also served in a management role at ICICI Ltd.

With inputs from PTI


