Govt appoints former Syndicate Bank executive director SS Mallikarjuna Rao as PNB managing director till September 2021

Business Sulekha Nair Oct 02, 2019 10:46:49 IST

  • Sunil Mehta superannuated on 30 September

  • Prior to joining Allahabad Bank, he served as executive director of Syndicate Bank

  • He had also worked as assistant vice president in erstwhile Global Trust Bank before joining Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday appointed S S Mallikarjuna Rao as managing director of Punjab National Bank in place of Sunil Mehta.

Representational image. AFP

Mehta superannuated on 30 September.

"Government hereby post CH SS Mallikarjuna Rao managing director of Allahabad Bank as managing of PNB with effect from the date of assumption of the office, till 18 September 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the bank said in a statement.

Prior to joining Allahabad Bank, he served as executive director of Syndicate Bank. He has been a professional banker for over 33 years, having held a position as general manager and CFO in Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).

He had also worked as assistant vice president in erstwhile Global Trust Bank before joining OBC. He started his career in 1985 as a Probationary Officer in Bank of Maharashtra.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 10:46:49 IST

