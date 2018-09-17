Govt announces merger of three banks, Dena, Vijaya, Bank of Baroda making it third largest bank in country

Mumbai: In a move to push banking reforms ahead, the government has decided to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda making it the third largest bank of the country with a combined market cap of Rs 48,000 crore.

Making the announcement, Rajiv Kumar, Financial Services Secretary said: We have decided to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda. The merger of the three banks will make this the third largest bank of the country

The boards of the three banks will examine the amalgamation proposal, said Kumar. The government will continue to provide capital support to the merged bank, he added. Referring to the merger of five State Bank of India (SBI) associate banks was done without any job losses, he said. The three banks will continue to work independently post merger.

Regarding the overseas operations of the banking sector, Kumar said rationalisation of operations is in full swing, and the government is keen to take steps so that history isn't repeated as far as non performing assets (NPAs) are concerned.

At a press conference after the announcement, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the 'major economical banking decision' was taken to make weaker banks stronger with the merger. "This is the government's assessment," he said, referring to the merger.

Explaining the rationale for the decision to merge the three banks, Jaitley said bank lending was becoming weak and was hurting corporate sector investments. Many banks were in a fragile condition due to excessive lending and ballooning NPAs. "This amalgamated entity will increase banking operations," he said, of the merger of the three banks.

He also said there was a procedure to be followed with regard to the announcement. "When you make a merger, you want to make merged entity stronger. After the government in principle makes this opinion, it suggests to the banks to consider it and we await the bank's consideration of it," he said.

The government had made a mention of consolidation of banks earlier, Jaitley said. He referred to the government's announcement in the budget where it had said consolidation of banks was on their agenda. This is a first step towards it, he said of the announcement.

In response to a query regarding the impact to the regional identity of the three banks, Jaitley said it would continue to expand region-wise post-the announcement. "I don't see their operations anything but expanding," he said, citing the government's experience with State Bank of India (SBI). In April, five associates and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank became part of the SBI, catapulting the country’s largest lender to among the top 50 banks in the world.

Jaitley also clarified that no employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature. The best of the service conditions will apply to all of them, he said.

The government owns majority stakes in 21 lenders, which account for more than two-thirds of banking assets in the Asia's third biggest economy. But these PSU banks also account for the lion's share of bad loans or NPAs plaguing the sector and need crores of rupees in new capital in the next two years to meet global Basel III capital norms, a PTI report said.

Jaitley said that the public sector banks have made a big contribution in the country. He referred to the two tranches given to the sector as part of recapitalisation. "Banks should be made strong and it will depend on process," he said.

Jaitley lay the blame on the UPA for the banking sector non-performing asset (NPA) issue. He said the real picture of the NPA issue was only in 2015. "The UPA had swept the NPAs under the carpet, he said.

Jaitley responded to a query on the weakening rupee. He said there are at least three things if not more about nature of things happening. One is the squeeze on oil production that is upsetting the demand-supply equation crude prices; second is the trade war and we don't know when we will see the end of it. It impacts a major currency in the region --China; internal decisions of the US is strengthening the dollar.