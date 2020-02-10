Govt all set to print new Re 1 notes soon, specifications announced; here is all you need to know about currency

The government will soon print new currency notes of Re 1 denomination and the finance ministry has announced the details about it through a gazzette notification on 7 February.

The finance ministry will print Re 1 notes and its specifications have been announced. The notes of higher denominations are printed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“The Re 1 notes shall be printed at the note printing presses for issue under the authority of government of India for circulation,” the notification said.

The Re 1 currency note shall be rectangular 9.7 x 6.3 cms in size while the paper is of 100 percent (cotton) rag content. The weight of the note will be 110 microns, weighing 90 GSM (grams per square meter).

Design of new Re 1 note

The obverse side of Re 1 note will contain the words 'Bharat Sarkar' above the words “Government of India” with the bilingual signature of Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Ministry of Finance and with the replica of new Re 1 coin with ‘₹’ symbol of 2020 issued with 'Satyameva Jayate' and capital inset letter ‘L’ in numbering panel.

The numbering shall be in black at right-hand bottom portion of the Re 1 note in ascending size of numerals from left to right, while the first three alphanumeric characters (prefix) remain constant in size, says the government notification.

On the reverse, the note contains ‘Bharat Sarkar‘ above the words “Government of India” with the year 2020 on the representation of the Re 1 coin with ‘₹‘ symbol having design of grains depicting the agricultural dominance of the country. The surrounding design consists of picture of ‘Sagar Samrat’ the oil exploration platform and with the authentic rendering of value in fifteen Indian languages in language panel with the year figure shown vertically between “Sagar Samrat” and language panel in international number.

Colour of new note

The colour of One Rupee Currency Note shall be predominantly pink green on observe and reverse in combination with others.

