Government tightens rules on unregulated deposit schemes

By Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday introduced amendments it said would make unregulated deposit schemes more difficult to run.

The additions to a 2018 bill would remove considerable time lags involved in punishing the operators of such schemes, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal, editing by Suvashree Choudhury)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.