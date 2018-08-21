Government seeks clarifications from Jet Airways auditors on deferring results announcement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is seeking clarifications from the auditors of Jet Airways on the airline deferring announcement of its June quarter results, sources said.
The board of crisis-hit Jet Airways -- which is working on ways to reduce costs amid financial woes -- on 9 August deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.
Sources said the ministry is seeking clarifications from the auditors of Jet Airways on delay in announcement of results.
The auditors are believed to have issues regarding the airline being a going concern, they added.
In accounting parlance, the going concern assumption means that the company would remain in business for the foreseeable future without being forced to halt operations and liquidate its assets.
Markets regulator Sebi is also looking into the airline delaying the June quarter results.
The airline's board is scheduled to meet on 27 August to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June.
Earlier this month, sources said that Sebi is looking into the airline delaying June quarter results after the carrier's audit committee expressed reservations.
Shares of Jet Airways dropped nearly 3 percent to close at Rs 292.35 on BSE.
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:06 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup