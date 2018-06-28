Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Government raises concerns over taxation of IT firms by Australia

Business Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 15:42:44 IST

New Delhi: India has flagged serious concerns with Australian authorities on the taxation issue on Indian IT companies providing off-shore software services to their Australian clients.

"Australian authorities have stated that they would look into the matter," an official said.

The issue was raised during the recent visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu to Canberra and Sydney.

As per global trade norms, Australia can tax only on-shore activities of Indian IT firms and not off-shore services rendered from India.

File photo of union minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

File photo of union minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

Certain Indian companies have approached Australian courts also on the matter but the courts have passed orders against them.

Indian IT firms earn the highest amount by providing off-shore services to the US companies.

The Indian side have also asked for greater market access for it fruits and vegetables including potato, tomatoes, onion, okra and cucumber to increase exports.

"We have also raised the issue of investment proposals of certain Indian mining companies which are stuck there," the official added.

During his visit, Prabhu has sought investments from Australian superannuation or pension funds in sectors including industrial corridors, ports, smart cities, airports and railway projects.

The bilateral trade between India and Australia increased to $18 billion in 2016-17 from $14.11 billion in the previous fiscal. Trade balance is highly in favour of Australia.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 15:42 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores