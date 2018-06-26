Football world cup 2018

Government plans mega event in Delhi to mark first anniversary of GST on 1 July

Business Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 15:49:22 IST

New Delhi: The Government is planning a mega event to mark first anniversary of GST roll out on 1 July with participation of industry chambers, traders, and tax officials, besides, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley too would be addressing the gathering through video conferencing.

Representational image. PTI

Sources said the government has decided to celebrate 1 July as the ‘GST-Day' and the mega-event is being planned at the newly constructed Ambedkar Bhawan in the national capital.

The biggest tax reform since independence, goods and services tax (GST) was launched in the midnight of 30 June by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then President Pranab Mukherjee in the central hall of Parliament.

GST has subsumed over a dozen local taxes and transformed India to a ‘one nation one tax' country.

After the initial glitches, the GST system has stabilised and tax collection has also started picking up pace. Over 1.11 crore businesses are registered under GST.


