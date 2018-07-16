Football world cup 2018

Government gives more time to 15 special economic zone developers and units to complete projects

Business Press Trust of India Jul 16, 2018 15:12:52 IST

New Delhi: The government has granted more time to as many as 15 special economic zone developers and units, including HBS Pharma, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu and DLF Info Park, to execute their projects.

The decision was taken by the Board of Approval, chaired by Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, at its meeting on 19 June.

The board is the highest decision making body related to special economic zones (SEZs).

HBS Pharma SEZ got one more year till June 2019 to complete its project in Gujarat. DLF Info Park too got additional time till June next year for its IT/ITeS project in Maharashtra.

Representational image. Getty Images

Similarly, the board also gave one more year till May 2019 to five projects of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu in different states including Kerala.

"The board after deliberations extended the validity of the formal approval," the minutes of the BoA meeting said.

Tech Mahindra (Unit IV) in the Noida SEZ wants an extension of validity period of its letter of permission (LoP) beyond April.

"The board, after deliberations, approved an extension of the validity of the LoP up to September. The board also directed Development Commissioner NSEZ to issue show cause notice to the unit for non-utilisation of almost two-thirds of the land available with the unit," it said.

The other units which got extension include APPL Industries and Camlin Fine Sciences.

SEZs have emerged as major export hubs of the country. Setting up of new zones and timely operations of existing units will help in promoting exports from the country.

The commerce ministry is taking steps to promote these zones. It has set up a high-level group to suggest changes in the policy.

Exports from SEZs grew by about 15 per cent to Rs 5.52 lakh crore in 2017-18.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 15:12 PM

