Government extends sale of pre-GST goods with stickers of revised price till 31 July

New Delhi: Sale of pre-GST packaged goods has now been allowed with stickers of revised rates till 31 July, the government on Thursday said.

After implementing GST from 1 July, 2017, the government had allowed use of stickers with revised rates, alongside the printed MRP for pre-packaged items to reflect changes in selling price for three months till 30 September. The deadline has been extended several time and the latest was 30 April.

In a latest order, the consumer affairs ministry said the deadline has been extended till 31 July on request made by manufacturers, packers and importers.

The details such as 'country of origin' should be mandatorily declared along with other declarations, including 'best before use' or 'use by date or expiry date' required under the rules, the ministry added.

The unsold items had an MRP which included all taxes of pre-GST era but with the implementation of new regime, some of the final retail prices have undergone change due to increase or decrease in tax incidence.