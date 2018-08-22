Government extends GSTR-3B filing date till 5 October in Kerala due to flood situation

New Delhi: Union finance minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the last date of filing the GSTR 3B has been extended to 5 October for Kerala and for other states, it will be 24 August.

"Due to flood situation in Kerala, the last date of filling GSTR 3B has been extended to 5 October in the state," said Piyush Goyal while addressing the media.

Adding to this he said that the relief material coming from foreign countries for flood-hit Kerala has been exempted from the customs duty and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"The government is committed to help Kerala in this time of devastation," he said, adding, "We have decided that all the relief materials coming from foreign countries for the Kerala Relief Funds are exempted from the customs duty as well as GST."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed Insurance Companies to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation to the affected families and beneficiaries, under Social Security Schemes. Directions have also been issued for early clearance of claims under Fasal Bima Yojana to agriculturists.

He further directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair main national highways, damaged due to floods, on priority. Central Public Sector like NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines.