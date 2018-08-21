Government extends deadline for filing July GST summary sales returns till 24 August

New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for filing of GST summary sales returns for the month of July to 24 August.

"Last date of filing GSTR-3B for the month of July, 2018 has been extended to 24 August, 2018," an official statement said.

The earlier due date was 20 August.

"There were instances of technical glitches faced on 20 August in filing the return, which was the last date for submission of GSTR 3B. It's good that more time has been given for filing," said Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC.

GST collections rose to Rs 96,483 crore in July from Rs 95,610 crore mopped up in the previous month.