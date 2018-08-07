You are here:
Government doubles import duty on 328 textile items to 20% to boost domestic manufacturing

Business Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 15:56:36 IST

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday doubled import duty on as many as 328 textile products to 20 percent to provide a boost to the manufacturing of these items in the country.

A notification to this effect was tabled by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan in the Lok Sabha.

The notification said it seeks to "increase customs duty on 328 tariff lines of textile products from the existing rate of 10 percent to 20 percent...under Section 159 of the Customs Act, 1962".

Representational image. Reuters.

Increase in duties would give an edge to domestic manufacturers as imported products are currently cheaper. Increase in manufacturing activity will help create jobs in the sector, which employs about 10.5 crore people.

The government had last month doubled import duty on over 50 textile products -- including jackets, suits and carpets -- to 20 percent, a move that is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing.

Through a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) had hiked import duties as well as raised the ad-valorem rate of duty for certain items.

According to trade experts, India would not be able to give any direct exports incentive to the textile sector, so there is a need to support the segment to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Imports of textile yarn, fabric, made-up articles grew by 8.58 percent to $168.64 million in June.

However, exports of cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products grew by 24 percent to $986.2 million. Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups exports grew 8.45 pc to $403.4 million. Exports of all textile readymade garments dipped by 12.3 percent to $13.5 billion.


