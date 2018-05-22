Government delivers some good news for flyers: No charges if you cancel tickets within 24 hours of a booking

Unveiling the draft Air Passenger Charter on Tuesday, Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said flyers will not have to pay a cancellation charge if they cancel their tickets within 24 hours of booking them.

Furthermore, no charges will be levied if a ticket is cancelled 96 hours prior to departure, said the minister, according to CNN-News18.

#BREAKING -- Draft Passenger charter will ensure safe passenger travel, flyers will be compensated if airlines are at fault. There will be no cancellation charges if booking will be canceled 24 hours prior to the flight. pic.twitter.com/y4BqwZ4xGR — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 22, 2018

"If a flight is cancelled and it is the airlines' fault, then the passenger has to be compensated or ticket has to be refunded. The passenger will be compensated in various ways," Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.

The minister also said that cancellation charges should not be higher than the base fare plus fuel charge. The minister has proposed special provisions for flyers with special needs. Airlines reserving seats for disabled passengers are among various other proposals under this draft, stated Sinha.

"You will see provisions of this draft passenger charter [becoming] effective within 30-60 days. We have had multiple rounds of meetings with all stakeholders. Now that the passenger charter is in the public domain, we request all stakeholders to provide written inputs," Sinha was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.