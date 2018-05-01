Government asks labour ministry to push only worker-friendly legislation ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has reportedly been ordered to accelerate the passage of worker-friendly legislation and hold back those that could be seen as anti-labour, ahead of general elections in the first-half of 2019.

According to The Economic Times, legislation related to labour codes on wages, universal social security and occupational safety workers at commercial establishments are likely to be fast-tracked. However, a controversial bill on industrial relations, which will make it easier for companies to fire workers is unlikely to see the light of day.

Meanwhile, workers affiliated to various trade unions organised a rally in Mumbai on Tuesday, at the Azad Maidan, to protest so-called anti-labour policies being pursued by the Narendra Modi-led government, the Hindustan Times reported.

The unions have accused the government of following a policy that is against the welfare of workers. The newspaper said that more than 34 trade unions, including the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh (RMMS) and the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), were to participate in the protest.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on 23 April gave its nod to a Ministry of Labour and Employment proposal that sought to provide social security cover to over 50 crore workers, including those in the farm sector. The proposal aims to target those who aren't covered by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Media reports stated that the government could roll out the social security scheme in the ongoing financial year, ahead of seeking re-election in 2019.

In March, the Centre amended labour rules to boost contract jobs across all industries. The move marked a shift in New Delhi's employment generation strategy -- from job security to job creation. The move attracted heavy criticism, as under the new rules, workers won’t be entitled to any notice-pay when their contracts are terminated.

Last July, the Cabinet approved the wage code bill that ensures a minimum wage across all sectors by integrating four labour related laws. The bill, if it is passed by Parliament, is expected to benefit over four crore employees nationwide. The Labour Code on Wages Bill will consolidate the Minimum Wages Act, 1948; the Payment of Wages Act, 1936; the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965; and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

The looming minimum wage norms would be applicable for all workers irrespective of their pay. At present, the minimum wage fixed by the Centre and states are applicable to workers earning under Rs 18,000 a month.

