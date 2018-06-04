You are here:
Government appoints IDBI Bank CEO Mahesh Jain as RBI deputy governor

Business Reuters Jun 04, 2018 14:48:47 IST

The government on Monday appointed IDBI Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Kumar Jain as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years.

Jain, who is also the managing director of the state-run lender, had previously led Indian Bank for a couple of years, Rajeev Kumar, secretary, Department of Financial Services at the Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet.


