Government appoints IDBI Bank CEO Mahesh Jain as RBI deputy governor

The government on Monday appointed IDBI Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Kumar Jain as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years.
Jain, who is also the managing director of the state-run lender, had previously led Indian Bank for a couple of years, Rajeev Kumar, secretary, Department of Financial Services at the Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet.
Govt. appoints experienced banker Mahesh Kumar Jain , MD & CEO of #IDBI Bank as Dy. Governor, #RBI for a term of three years . @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_INDIA pic.twitter.com/2qzmtOOJ5G
— Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) June 4, 2018
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 14:48 PM