GoPro's quarterly revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - Action-camera maker GoPro Inc beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, sending its shares up 10% in after-market trading.

The company's revenue fell to $131.2 million (£102.36 million) during the quarter, from $285.9 million, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $126.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

